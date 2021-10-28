US Cigarette Sales Rise For First Time In 20 Years, Officials SayExperts say increased isolation, stress and uncertainty created a perfect storm for substance use disorders.

Merck Envisions Billions From COVID-19 Treatment SalesMerck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022.

Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last QuarterCampaign 2022 and the race for Michigan governor continues to heat up between incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and former Detroit police chief James Craig.

Detroit Partners With Ann Arbor-Based Company To Prevent Lead ContaminationThe City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.

Michigan Supreme Court Looks At Law That Makes Convicts Pay BillsThe Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to look again at a law that allows communities to collect millions of dollars from poor criminal defendants to pay salaries, keep lights on and wax floors in courthouses up and down the state.

'Lack Of Campaigning' One Reason Winfrey Predicts Low Voter Turnout For Tuesday’s General ElectionLack of campaigning on candidates part, past gov corruption and lack of campaign funding, all reasons Detroit city clerk Janice Winfrey is expecting low voter turnout in this Tuesday’s general election.