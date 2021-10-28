DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.
The city is teaming up with Ann Arbor-based BlueConduit to help locate and predict what water lines might contain possible lead.READ MORE: US Cigarette Sales Rise For First Time In 20 Years, Officials Say
BlueConduit is using new technology to help map probable locations.
This partnership is expected to save the city more than $160 million and is funded by grants.READ MORE: Merck Envisions Billions From COVID-19 Treatment Sales
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Leads In Fundraising Over Challenger James Craig, Raises $3.1M In Last Quarter