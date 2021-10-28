  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The City of Detroit plans to save millions while also making sure their pipes are safe following the water crisis across the state.

The city is teaming up with Ann Arbor-based BlueConduit to help locate and predict what water lines might contain possible lead.

BlueConduit is using new technology to help map probable locations.

This partnership is expected to save the city more than $160 million and is funded by grants.

