IONIA, Mich. (AP) — A woman was sentenced to 27 years in prison on Tuesday, Oct. 27, after being in a drunken-driving crash that killed a Michigan state trooper.
Thomasina Jones pleaded guilty last week in Ionia County Circuit Court to second-degree murder, operating a vehicle with a high blood-alcohol content causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and driving on a suspended, revoked, or denied a license.READ MORE: Local Health Departments Prepare As Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Near Approval
Trooper Caleb Starr, 33, was driving east of Grand Rapids in Boston Township in July 2020 when a vehicle crossed the center line from the opposite direction and smashed into his patrol car, police said.
Jones’ blood-alcohol level was 0.23, about three times over Michigan’s legal limit, another trooper testified during her preliminary hearing in December.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,867 New COVID-19 Cases, 142 Deaths
Her vehicle was traveling 100 mph (160 kph) at the time of a crash, according to authorities.
Jones is from the Four Corners region in southern Utah, but she had been staying in Ionia County at the time of the crash.MORE NEWS: Judge Clears Path For Recall Campaign Over COVID-19 Bonuses In Shiawassee County
© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.