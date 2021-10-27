Southfield CW50) – Jeff Adkins and his friend Todd Bonner co-founded Detroit Paranormal Expeditions after meeting each other through another paranormal investigative team. Their journey into the paranormal started in 2016 when they decided to go off on their own to investigate Michigan’s haunted locations with a desire to learn more about the unknowns that surround the “afterlife.”

Adkins was no stranger to paranormal experiences prior to his life as an investigator, and believes all of his experiences have lead him to have even more questions about what comes after death.

Detroit Paranormal Expeditions (DPX)investigates reported hauntings at various locations, from small historic buildings to larger, more well-known locations. Through their experiences as paranormal investigators, DPX seeks to better understand the unknown. There are countless reports of paranormal activity in Michigan and beyond, and they’re eager to explore every possible location they can. The reported paranormal experiences can be explained rationally and scientifically. There are certainly some instances that remain unexplained, and these are the instances that are the most intriguing.

The group has appeared on a variety on paranormal investigative shows, including Destination FEAR, Fright Club, Paranormal Survivor, Haunted Case Files, Most Terrifying Places and Paranormal Caught on Camera.

Adkins joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about why he started Detroit Paranormal Expeditions, Michigan’s haunted locations, and what has kept him going after five years of investigating these locations.

He also talked about the places he’d most like to investigate, and even gave a breakdown of the various tools they use while on an investigation to detect paranormal activity.

Explore the paranormal evidence they’ve gathered or join a livestream of their investigations at DetroitParanormalExpeditions.com

