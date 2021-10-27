Southfield (CW50) – For those who may not be familiar with Halloween on Tillson Street, it’s a group of highly dedicated homeowners that create a street lined with spooktacularly decorated homes that are put on display throughout the month of October.

Over the years, Tillson Street has become a go-to trick-or-treating destinations in Michigan. Not only do residents of its hometown of Romeo show up each Halloween, but thousands of visitors from across the country come to see the next-level display that its residents take on. Over the years, Tillson Street has grown, seeing more and more visitors each year. The expected amount of candy given out each year can reach over 60,000 pieces. The street is closed down during designated trick-or-treating hours to allow for a safe environment for the kids.

On top of being a wonderful family destination for Halloween, Tillson Street uses their popularity to give back to the community with more than just candy. Each year, the residents help raise money for scholarships in various projects. This is done through Tillson Street t-shirt sales. Books are sold online, and in popup tents around the street. The Buzz Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund was started by The Lee Family in honor of their husband and father, William “Buzz” Lee who passed away in December of 2002. Buzz started a scholarship fund as a way to help support the local schools with vocational programs. With the help of the Tillson residents and many visitors, his family has been able to expand the scholarship to support “Pay to Participate” programs and the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), www.woundedwarrior.org. When Buzz passed away from a Glioblastoma Multiforme tumor, the family created the scholarship fund in his name.

Danielle Lee, a resident of Tillson Street, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about this year’s Halloween on Tillson Street, and how each homeowner goes about decorating their homes. She also discusses the t-shirt sales that go towards The Buzz Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Lee jokes about how much she and her family love to watch people as they explore Tillson Street, admitting to hiding and watching them as they admire and comment on the Lee home.

Learn more about Halloween on Tillson Street at TerrorOnTillson.com

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50