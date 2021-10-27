  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:37 AMRelief from Inflammation
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMPaid Program
    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:absentee ballots, hand deliver ballots, Michigan, nov. 2 election, secretary of state jocelyn benson

(CBS DETROIT) – In less than a week, Michiganders get the chance to head to the ballot box.

If individuals plan on voting using an absentee ballot, the Michigan Secretary of State Office now recommends you hand-deliver them.

READ MORE: Detroit Animal Care To Hold ‘Howl-O-Ween’ Adoption Event October 28-31

For your vote to count, clerks must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on election day.

There are a few options to get it there on time.

READ MORE: FEMA Extends Deadline To Apply For Assistance Due To Damage During June 25-26 Floods

Voters can hand it over at a local clerk’s office or drop it off at a designated dropbox.

To find the locations of your clerk’s office or dropbox, visit here.

MORE NEWS: Local Health Departments Prepare As Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 5-11 Near Approval

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.