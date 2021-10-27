(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that crews will be replacing bridge beams on the Frontenac Street overpass above I-94 in Detroit this weekend.
Starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, westbound I-94 from Gratiot Avenue to I-75 will be closed.
All lanes of westbound I-94 are expected to reopen by 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Avenue connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94.
For more information on the I-94 modernization project on the web at https://I94Detroit.org
