(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the shooting of a 15-year-old boy while he was inside a Detroit home.
The teen was shot on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Stahelin near Margarita Street. An unknown suspect(s) in a vehicle fired multiple shots at the home, striking the victim while he was inside the house.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person(s) who shot Merrit.
If anyone has any information they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or submit a tip at: http://www.1800speakup.org.
For additional details on this incident, visit here.
