Southfield (CW50) – Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the large wedding business down immensely. One of Canterbury Village’s main venues was a castle, usually reserved for weddings throughout the year. With the number of weddings decreasing, Canterbury had to find a creative purpose for the venue to help people come visit the village. As Halloween roles around, that castle became not just one, but four haunted attractions called Fright Village.
Fright Village consists of a Doll Factory Tour, Sunnydale Hospital, Phryte Manor’s Dead & Breakfast, and outside is the Field of Screams. Each attraction holds a unique cast of characters wandering a labyrinth of odd shaped hallways, secret passageways that lead to nowhere and doors that open to brick walls. Community Connect host Lisa Germani, got a sneak-peek at the attractions a few weeks ago and was so scared that she only made it through one attraction.
You can learn more and buy tickets at FrightVillage.com
This weekend is the last weekend to experience Fright Village, so be sure to plan a trip to Canterbury if you don’t want to miss out on the first year of this attraction.
For families with little ones or for people who don’t like to be scared, Canterbury also offers their annual Halloween Stroll, available to all ages. Halloween Stroll is a family-friendly event hosted all outdoors where you stroll through the quaint Village that features multiple encounters and exhibits with characters along a path lit by orange glowing lamp posts and hand-carved jack-o-lanterns. Passing through pumpkin trees, the spooky carousel house, scarecrow row, singing and dancing skeletons, the tunnel of fun and much more
Learn more at CanterburyHalloweenStroll.com
Owner of Canterbury Village, Keith Aldridge, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the new Fright Village attractions, as well as what people can expect from the annual Halloween Stroll this year.
