(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is offering all three COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible.

City residents ages 18 and up who are fully vaccinated and have waited at least six months from their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now receive a booster.

Residents don’t have to stick with the same brand they used for their first vaccinations, the city is allowing a mix and match option.

You can get your booster at any city-run vaccination site.

Locations include:

Weekday Walk-in Locations (M-F):

Farwell Rec. Center                                          2711 E. Outer Drive                         M-F        9AM – 1PM

Samaritan Center                                             5555 Conner Ave                              M-F        2PM – 7PM

Clemente Rec Center                                      2631 Bagley                                        M-F        9AM – 1PM

Clark Park                                                            1130 Clark Ave                                   M-F        2PM – 7PM

NW Activities Center                                       18100 Meyers                                   M-F        9AM – 7PM

 

Weekday Appt Only Location (M-F):

TCF Center                                                          89 Steve Yzerman Drive                M-F        9AM – 5PM

 

Community Saturday Locations

Greater Emmanuel Church                           19190 Schaefer                                 Sat          9AM – 1PM

New Providence Church                                18211 Plymouth                              Sat          9AM – 1PM

Galilee Missionary Baptist                             5251 E. Outer Drive                         Sat          9AM – 1PM

Triumph Church East Campus                      2760 E. Grand Blvd                          Sun        9AM – 1PM

Triumph Church Southfield Campus         15500 J L Hudson Dr.                       Sun        7:45AM- 3PM

 

To make an appointment call 313-230-0505 or schedule an appointment at www.vaccinatedetroit.com.

