(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is offering all three COVID-19 booster shots to those eligible.
City residents ages 18 and up who are fully vaccinated and have waited at least six months from their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now receive a booster.
Residents don’t have to stick with the same brand they used for their first vaccinations, the city is allowing a mix and match option.
You can get your booster at any city-run vaccination site.
Locations include:
Weekday Walk-in Locations (M-F):
Farwell Rec. Center 2711 E. Outer Drive M-F 9AM – 1PM
Samaritan Center 5555 Conner Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM
Clemente Rec Center 2631 Bagley M-F 9AM – 1PM
Clark Park 1130 Clark Ave M-F 2PM – 7PM
NW Activities Center 18100 Meyers M-F 9AM – 7PM
Weekday Appt Only Location (M-F):
TCF Center 89 Steve Yzerman Drive M-F 9AM – 5PM
Community Saturday Locations
Greater Emmanuel Church 19190 Schaefer Sat 9AM – 1PM
New Providence Church 18211 Plymouth Sat 9AM – 1PM
Galilee Missionary Baptist 5251 E. Outer Drive Sat 9AM – 1PM
Triumph Church East Campus 2760 E. Grand Blvd Sun 9AM – 1PM
Triumph Church Southfield Campus 15500 J L Hudson Dr. Sun 7:45AM- 3PM
To make an appointment call 313-230-0505 or schedule an appointment at www.vaccinatedetroit.com.
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.