OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.

BATTLE CREEK, MI – OCTOBER 07: The Kellogg's Cereal Plant on 425 Porter Street on October 7, 2021 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Workers at Kellogg's cereal plants are striking over the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay, and reduced retirement benefits.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

BATTLE CREEK, MI – OCTOBER 07: Kellogg's Cereal plant workers demonstrate in front of the plant on October 7, 2021 in Battle Creek, Michigan. Workers at Kellogg's cereal plants are striking over the loss of premium health care, holiday and vacation pay, and reduced retirement benefits.

The company has said it’s not clear how the strike will affect cereal supplies in stores because it has restarted production at all four cereal plants with salaried employees and outside workers.

