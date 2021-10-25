DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
LEGENDS OF PAST AND PRESENT IN THE 100th EPISODE – With Astra (Olivia Swann), Spooner (Lisseth Chavez), and a now-human Gideon (Amy Pemberton) trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state.
Astra and Spooner combine their powers to enter Gideon’s mindscape and discover that a virus is trying to erase all of Gideon’s memories.
Acting fast, they devise a plan to defeat the virus before it’s too late.READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months
Meanwhile, the Legends are about to go up against a powerful new foe.
Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian, and Adam Tsekham also star.
Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Matthew Maala (#703).
Original airdate 10/27/2021.