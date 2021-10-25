WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
HAUNTINGLY FUNNY – Grab your candy bowl and broomstick and try and keep up on this Hallowed Eve with WORLD'S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: HALLOWEEN!
We have haunting horses, fearsome felines, costumed canines, ghoulish goats, and a cat who is a wizard.
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Robert Englund (“Nightmare on Elm Street”) and commentary by Brian Cooper, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Neel Ghosh, Carmen Hodgson, Maiara Walsh and Noah Matthews.
The special is produced by Associated Television International.
Original airdate 10/29/2021.