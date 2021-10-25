LEGACIES – Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd).
Meanwhile, Alaric realizes he needs to relinquish control.READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months
Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.
The episode was written by Courtney Grace & J.P. Estes with story by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#319).MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition
Original airdate 10/28/2021.