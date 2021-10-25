Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 MonthsGov. Gretchen Whitmer raised $3.1 million over three months for her reelection campaign and had $12.5 million on hand a year before the 2022 election.

Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel EditionLooking for something to do on Halloween in the Metro Detroit area? The Shinola Hotel will be hosting a Halloween-themed party to celebrate the release of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition.

MSU Study Looks At Community Solar Expansion Benefits To StateA Michigan State University study has concluded that community solar expansion in Michigan would contribute nearly $1.5 billion to the state’s economy over 30 years.

Hertz Order For Teslas Ranks Among Biggest-Ever EV PurchasesHertz announced Oct. 24 that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation's increasing commitment to EV technology.

New Bus Shelters Coming To Underserved Areas In Grand RapidsInstallation of 35 bus shelters — 19 of them in underserved neighborhoods — is expected to be completed by next October in Grand Rapids.