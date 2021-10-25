  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Legacies

LEGACIES – Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THE TIME IS NOW – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) realizes she has a difficult choice to make, much to Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) disapproval.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

Kaleb (Chris Lee) and MG (Quincy Fouse) come up with their own plan to help Hope as Hope seeks help from Josie (Kalyee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd).

Meanwhile, Alaric realizes he needs to relinquish control.

READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months

Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin, and Leo Howard also star.

The episode was written by Courtney Grace & J.P. Estes with story by Thomas Brandon and directed by Lauren Petzke (#319).

MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition

Original airdate 10/28/2021.