  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

THE SECRETS THAT YOU KEEP – When life-threatening sleepwalking suddenly spikes in town, the Drew Crew races to protect everyone from the supernatural threat that’s causing these terrifying experiences and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) begins to question whether the case of the Frozen Heart murders has been solved.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

Meanwhile, Nancy’s unspoken feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon) resurface, and George (Leah Lewis) is shaken by an unwelcome friend request from a surprising source.

READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months

Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Erika Harrison and Katharine DiSavino (#304).

Original airdate 10/29/2021.

MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.