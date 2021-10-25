(CBS DETROIT) – Target is opening its first location in the city of Detroit, with a small-format store in Midtown.
The location will anchor a new apartment development at the corner of Mack and Woodward Avenue.READ MORE: Kellogg's Being Sued Over Strawberry Pop-Tarts
The store will be approximately 32,000 square feet, which is smaller than most Target stores.READ MORE: City of Hamtramck To Handout Water Filters On Oct.26
It hasn’t been announced when the store will open.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.