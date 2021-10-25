All American -- "Survival of the Fittest" -- Image Number: ALA401a_0494r.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Karimah Westbrook as Grace, Daniel Ezra as Spencer, Samantha Logan as Olivia and Chelsea Tavares as Patience -- Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW -- © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ALL AMERICAN – Monday, October 25, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
SEASON PREMIERE – After the earth-shattering events of the Beverly and Crenshaw State Championship, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) also needs to come to terms with what happened with Coop (Bre-Z) and Layla (Greta Onieogou).
Now he has the extra pressure of it being early national signing day for football and Spencer must make a major decision about committing.
Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) struggles to forgive Spencer about helping Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).
Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. (#401).
