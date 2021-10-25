DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
THE GREATER GOOD — With the looming threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) hanging over them, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) seeks help from the unlikeliest of places.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
Meanwhile, Mike’s (Trae Romano) search to find Thunderbolt leads him straight to his friend Jakeem (guest star Alkoya Brunson), and Pat (Luke Wilson) goes to extreme lengths to protect Rick (Cameron Gellman).
Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Amy Smart also star.READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months
Greg Beeman directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#212).
Original airdate 10/26/2021.MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.