WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months
After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.
Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#908).MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition
Original airdate 3/12/2021.