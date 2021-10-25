  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Whose Line is it Anyway?

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? – Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 8pm on CW50

AUDIENCE PARTICIPATION — Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.

READ MORE: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths

The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.

READ MORE: Whitmer Raises $3.1M For Reelection Campaign In 3 Months

After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.

Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#908).

MORE NEWS: Detroit's Shinola Hotel To Host Halloween Party To Celebrate The Release Of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition

Original airdate 3/12/2021.