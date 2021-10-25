(CBS DETROIT)– “You know we look at it as the patients we healed and sent home, because unfortunately there’s a lot of them that didn’t make it that far,” said ICU RN at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital Beth Grundei as she describes art work by a local artist that will be on display at the hospital.

Officials with Henry Ford Health says last Fall when staff was exhausted by COVID, they took a moment to pause and think about those lost during the pandemic, all the hard work staff put in to save lives, and the trauma they endured.

Now their experiences will be memorialized through art work.

1 of 10 pieces was unveiled Monday at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.

“It’s a visual that starts on the left and its people walking about as they gather together they all kinda come together and form into the same group, there for each other and helping each other toward the unknown, which is the black in the background,” said Artist Sue Majewski

Majewski was one of 10 local artists commissioned by the health system to create artwork representing what healthcare workers have gone through.

“This project for us of unveiling art pieces across our system is a way to say to our team members we thank you for your service and sacrifice and a way to say to the community honor those who we’ve lost during this time,” said Wright Lassiter III, President and CEO for Henry Ford Health.

Majewski’s piece will go in the front lobby of the main entrance in Macomb.

“It’s such an honor to being able to be a part of everybody’s life here,” Majewski said.

More tributes will be unveiled this week with a total of 10 memorials in 10 Henry Ford locations

