(CBS DETROIT) – Looking for something to do on Halloween in the Metro Detroit area? The Shinola Hotel will be hosting a Halloween-themed party to celebrate the release of Clue: The Shinola Hotel Edition.

Earlier this month, Shinola announced the release of their edition of Clue, the popular murder mystery board game but inspired by the Detroit-based Shinola Hotel. The game will be available on Nov. 1 and will retail for $395.

CLUE x Shinola Hotel: An Evening of Mystery in Downtown Detroit | Credit: Shinola Hotel

To celebrate the release, the Shinola Hotel is hosting: CLUE x Shinola Hotel: An Evening of Mystery in Downtown Detroit.

The 21+ event will happen on Sunday, Oct. 31, and includes:

  • A glass of prosecco upon arrival and a cash bar opening at 6:15
  • Special cocktails and complimentary hors d’oeuvres
  • Live performance by bubblegum garage rocker Olivia Jean
  • Music set by DJ Alr!ght from Third Man Records
Make sure to wear your best Halloween costume to be entered for a chance to win a CLUE: Shinola Hotel Edition game and a stay at the Shinola Hotel!

Tickets for the event are $75. The event will take place at the Shinola Hotel, located at 1435 Farmer St. in Detroit.

For more information and to purchase a ticket for the event, visit here.

