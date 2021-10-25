(CBS DETROIT) – More lead filters are on the way to Hamtramck as the city scrambles to help everyone affected by high lead levels in their water.
If you need a filter, you can stop by the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot on the corner of Joseph Campau and Holbrook Street.
They’ll start handing out filters on Oct. 26 AT 11 a.m.
Individuals must bring their ID and it's recommended to also bring a picture of your kitchen faucet so you can get the proper filter.
In addition to this, don’t forget that for those who live in Hamtramck and want their own water tested for lead, help is available.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering free testing for your service lines or drinking water.
If interested call MDHHS at 844-934-1315.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 7,856 New COVID-19 Cases, 56 Deaths
