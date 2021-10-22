  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, with a little less scare, the last weekend of Zoo Boo at the Detroit Zoo will be happening Oct. 22 to 24.

The annual event allows for a stroll through the zoo with educational activities and some fun with the animals.

Zoo boo runs tomorrow and Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.

Children under two years old get in for free.

Everyone else must buy a ticket in advance for $13.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit here.

