SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s largest health care provider suspended 1 percent of its workers after they failed to get a COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday, Oct. 21.
Beaumont Health had set an Oct. 18 deadline. The 370 employees now have until Nov. 16 to get a shot or they will be discharged, spokesman Mark Geary told Crain's Detroit Business.
"We hope that those 370 employees will choose to get vaccinated and return to work soon," Geary said.
An additional 70 employees resigned, he said.
At Henry Ford Health System, 400 refused to get the vaccine by an October deadline and lost their jobs. Another 1,900 people were granted medical or religious exemptions.
