City Of Hamtramck Passes Out Free Water Filters To Residents Following Discovery Of Lead In Drinking WaterAfter detecting lead in the drinking water, the City of Hamtramck has partnered with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to distribute one free water filter with replacement cartridges, per address, to Hamtramck residents on October 21, 2021 from 11am until 2 pm in the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot. Additional distribution events will be scheduled and posted in the upcoming weeks.

Michigan Won't Go Further Than Federal Vaccine, Testing RuleMichigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

2 Arrested After Couple Killed In Car With Baby InsideDetroit police have arrested two people and recovered a gun in connection with the ambush slayings of a couple while sitting in a car with their child at a gas station.

More Water Woes For Benton Harbor After Pipe RuptureA YMCA offered showers after a southwestern Michigan city, already struggling with lead in its water, lost most water service due to a pipe rupture.

Tesla Hits Record Profit Despite Parts Shortage, Ship DelaysRecord electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history.

Woman Arrested In Slayings Of 4 People In Central MichiganAuthorities on Thursday arrested a woman whom they had been seeking in the deaths of four people in central Michigan.