Amazon Scammers Stole Over $27M From Consumers In A YearScammers are taking over Amazon and taking millions from Americans.

Volvo Adds 195,000 Vehicles To Recall For Dangerous Air BagsVolvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver's air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

McLaren Will Pay $5M, Not $20M, In Flint Water SettlementA $641 million settlement with people affected by Flint's lead-contaminated water was reduced by $15 million Wednesday after a judge agreed that a hospital could cut its pledge.

City Of Hamtramck Passes Out Free Water Filters To Residents Following Discovery Of Lead In Drinking WaterAfter detecting lead in the drinking water, the City of Hamtramck has partnered with Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to distribute one free water filter with replacement cartridges, per address, to Hamtramck residents on October 21, 2021 from 11am until 2 pm in the Hamtramck Town Center parking lot. Additional distribution events will be scheduled and posted in the upcoming weeks.

Michigan Won't Go Further Than Federal Vaccine, Testing RuleMichigan will not order employers to adhere to a COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirement that is stricter than one planned by the Biden administration.

2 Arrested After Couple Killed In Car With Baby InsideDetroit police have arrested two people and recovered a gun in connection with the ambush slayings of a couple while sitting in a car with their child at a gas station.