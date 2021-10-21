  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Scammers are taking over Amazon and taking millions from Americans.

The scammers pretending to be Amazon employees have conned over $27 million from paying customers, according to the FTC.

About 96,000 people were affected by the scams.

The scams involve con artists offering to refund people for a supposed unauthorized purchase.

The average amount lost? About $1,000 dollars per victim.

