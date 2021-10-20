  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Whitmer plans to spend big for police officers in the state, with the focus shifting to recruiting and retaining each officer.

Here’s a look at the $32 million investment:

  • $20 million will go towards the retention and recruitment program, with $10,000 grants being offered to officers.
  • $9 million will be for professional development training and behavioral services.
  • $3 million specifically to hire homicide detectives or those with a focus on violent crime.

All of the money being used here comes from the American Rescue Plan.

