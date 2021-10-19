UM Study: Younger Kids Hooked On Social MediaYounger and younger kids keep getting hooked on social media, according to a new study from the University of Michigan.

Haiti Kidnappings: 5 West Michiganders Among Victims, 4 Of Them ChildrenAt least five Michiganders, four of them being children, are among the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend.

BAMN! Announces To Sue Gov. Whitmer, DPSCD, To Mandate School VaccinesThe social activist group BAMN! is working with their legal team to argue mandatory covid vaccines and masking in all Michigan schools.

MDHHS Reports 101 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools, 25 In Macomb CountyCounties in the Metro Detroit area are feeling the brunt of new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools.

‘My Church Is Praying For Them’ But Haitian Pastor Living In Detroit Wants American Kidnapping To Shine Light On Haitians Plight In HaitiHaitian pastor living in Detroit says he’s praying for the safe return of kidnapped Americans in Haiti. Says he hopes this shines a light on the kidnapping of Haitians everyday for years in the Country.

Benton Harbor Declares Emergency Over Lead; Governor VisitsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she visited Benton Harbor on Tuesday to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water.