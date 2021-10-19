(CBS DETROIT) – At least five Michiganders, four of them being children, are among the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti over the weekend.
According to the Detroit News, their pastor confirms they are part of the Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Oceana County.READ MORE: UM Study: Younger Kids Hooked On Social Media
The entire missionary group consists of six men, six women, and five children.
16 of them American, one Canadian, according to Christian Aid Ministries.READ MORE: BAMN! Announces To Sue Gov. Whitmer, DPSCD, To Mandate School Vaccines
CW50 reached out to West Michigan lawmakers over the kidnappings.
Many of them, including Representative Bill Huizenga, says due to the nature of the situation, he will be limiting his public comments.
Huizenga does go on to say it is a sad day for West Michigan, and that he is working for the safe return of the missionaries.MORE NEWS: MDHHS Reports 101 New COVID-19 Outbreaks In Schools, 25 In Macomb County
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.