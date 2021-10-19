(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male and female suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred at the home of the female suspect’s ex-boyfriend.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, at approximately 9:30 p.m., in the 18000 block of Greely Street, a female suspect drove to her ex-boyfriend’s home with two other males. The vehicle they were in is a Black Buick Lacrosse with a license plate of “D0LF8CE”.
The victim stated that his ex-girlfriend fired several shots at him, and then he returned fire as the suspects fled.
Police applied first aid care at the scene and then the victim was transported to a local hospital.
The DPD is seeking assistance locating the suspects, Mareona Denise Waples, 29, and Mark Anthony Washington, 30.
If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 11th Precinct's Detective Bureau at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
