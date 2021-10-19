Benton Harbor Declares Emergency Over Lead; Governor VisitsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she visited Benton Harbor on Tuesday to listen to residents who have been urged to use bottled water because of elevated levels of lead in their tap water.

Detroit Police Seek Assistance Finding Suspects Wanted In Gas Station Shooting Leaving 2 DeadThe Detroit Police Department is asking for help to find two suspects after two people were killed.

Michigan Senate OKs Accounts For Private School TuitionChildren could qualify for scholarships to attend private schools and to cover educational expenses such as tutoring under bills approved Tuesday on party-line votes in the Republican-led Michigan Senate.

Detroit Police Seek Male, Female Suspect In Connection To Non-Fatal ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance locating a male and female suspect wanted in connection to a non-fatal shooting that occurred at the home of the female suspect's ex-boyfriend.

Body Of 2nd Missing Woman Found In Alpena AreaPolice found a woman's body in a wooded area near Alpena, the second suspicious death in recent weeks.

Colin Powell Had Mixed Legacy Among Some African AmericansAs an American leader, Colin Powell’s credentials were impeccable: He was national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs and secretary of state. But his legacy as the first Black person in those roles is murkier, with some African Americans saying that his voice on their behalf could have been louder.