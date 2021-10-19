(CBS DETROIT) – A family trip to the gas station, turned deadly shooting.
The Detroit Police Department is asking for help to find the two suspects after two people were killed.
Surveillance video at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Ashton and West Warren Road shows both suspects.
The duo can be seen running up to a car last night, with one of them pulling out a gun and aiming at the vehicle.
DPD and Crime Stoppers are asking anyone with information to please, come forward.
