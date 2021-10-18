Michigan Business Groups Urge Biden To Reconsider MandateMichigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter.

Farmington Hills Fire Department To Offer Class In CPR, AED, Tourniquet Training On Oct. 21The Farmington Hills Fire Department will host an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, with instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training.

US Opens Probe Into Ram Diesel Trucks; Engines Could StallU.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

Southbound I-75 Ramps To Both Directions Of I-696 In Oakland County To Close For Pavement RepairThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 require closures for pavement and barrier wall repair.

Toyota To Build $1.29B US Battery Plant Employing 1,750Toyota plans to build a new $1.29 billion factory in the U.S. to manufacture batteries for gas-electric hybrid and fully electric vehicles.

Proposed Firewood Quarantine To Keep Pests Out Of MichiganMichigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has proposed a quarantine on exterior firewood to help prevent the introduction of unwanted pests and diseases into the state.