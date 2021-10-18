  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 require closures for pavement and barrier wall repair.

The ramp closures will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and will reopen Nov. 11, weather permitting.

MDOT says the detours for the southbound I-75 ramps will use eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) back to I-696.

In addition to this, MDOT reminds drivers that the southbound I-75 exit ramps to Big Beaver, 14 Mile, and 12 Mile roads are open.

For more information, visit here.

