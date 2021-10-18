(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 require closures for pavement and barrier wall repair.
The ramp closures will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and will reopen Nov. 11, weather permitting.READ MORE: Michigan Business Groups Urge Biden To Reconsider Mandate
MDOT says the detours for the southbound I-75 ramps will use eastbound I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) to southbound M-1 (Woodward Avenue) back to I-696.READ MORE: Farmington Hills Fire Department To Offer Class In CPR, AED, Tourniquet Training On Oct. 21
In addition to this, MDOT reminds drivers that the southbound I-75 exit ramps to Big Beaver, 14 Mile, and 12 Mile roads are open.
For more information, visit here.MORE NEWS: US Opens Probe Into Ram Diesel Trucks; Engines Could Stall