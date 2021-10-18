(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,496 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 46 deaths on Monday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,090,021 and 21,609 deaths as of Oct. 18.READ MORE: DPD Officers Help Save The Life Of A Free Press Marathon Runner Who Collapsed Sunday
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Friday, October 15. Over the two days (Saturday, Sunday, and Monday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 2,832 per day.
The deaths announced Monday includes 15 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Michigan Business Groups Urge Biden To Reconsider Mandate
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: Farmington Hills Fire Department To Offer Class In CPR, AED, Tourniquet Training On Oct. 21
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.