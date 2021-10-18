DPD Officers Help Save The Life Of A Free Press Marathon Runner Who Collapsed Sunday2 Detroit Police Officers helped save a runners life Sunday when he collapsed during the Detroit Free Press Marathon. They performed chest compressions on the 26 year old until EMS arrived.

Michigan Reports 8,496 New COVID-19 Cases, 46 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Michigan Business Groups Urge Biden To Reconsider MandateMichigan business groups on Monday urged President Joe Biden to reconsider a plan to require most workers to get vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 but said, if it is enacted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should ensure related state rules are no stricter.

Farmington Hills Fire Department To Offer Class In CPR, AED, Tourniquet Training On Oct. 21The Farmington Hills Fire Department will host an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, with instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training.

US Opens Probe Into Ram Diesel Trucks; Engines Could StallU.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

Southbound I-75 Ramps To Both Directions Of I-696 In Oakland County To Close For Pavement RepairThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound and westbound I-696 require closures for pavement and barrier wall repair.