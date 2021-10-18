(CSB DETROIT) – Former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Colin Powell has died.
The 84-year-old struggled with COVID-19, along with several other underlying conditions.READ MORE: Child Covid Cases Up, According to American Academy of Pediatrics
His voice was one unifying both democrats and republicans among a polarized country.
Gov. Whitmer expressed her sadness over Powell’s passing.READ MORE: Henry Ford Health System Warns Of Spoof Phone Calls
“Colin Powell was a statesman who served his country in uniform and at the highest levels of government for decades,” said Whitmer. “As a soldier, he was deployed in the Vietnam War and went on to hold various national security and diplomacy roles under four presidents: Reagan, Bush Sr., Clinton, and Bush Jr. Secretary Powell embodied values we all strive to live by: fidelity, independence, and humility. My thoughts are with his family and all those who looked up to him as a soldier, a leader, and an American.”
In a statement, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II added to this, “He was our first Black Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State. For so many, he was a symbol of the heights to which anyone can rise in America. In the example of his leadership and devotion to public service, he will continue to inspire future generations.”MORE NEWS: DPD Officers Help Save The Life Of A Free Press Marathon Runner Who Collapsed Sunday
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.