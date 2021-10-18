(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department will host an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, with instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training.
The class is open to the public and will happen from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, in the upstairs training room at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road.
The class is $10 for Farmington Hills residents and $20 for non-residents.
There will be an additional $20 fee for both residents and non-residents if the individual requires an American Heart Association Certificate of Training.
Individuals who are seeking a Certificate of Training must be able to physically perform CPR and AED, which includes kneeling on the floor and using their arms and hands to perform continuous chest compressions.
Participants must be at least 12 years old and they must register and pay fees one week before the class to ensure there is a proper student to instructor ratio.
To register, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.
