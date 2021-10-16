  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMOrigins
    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Nancy Drew

NANCY DREW – Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50

IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s.

READ MORE: Detroit Police Department To Host Drive-Up Candy Stations On Oct. 31 At All Precincts

Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon.

READ MORE: Metro Detroit Woman Files Lawsuit Against Walmart, Says Discriminated Against By Managers

Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303).

Original airdate 10/22/2021.

MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Charged In Abduction, Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Farmington Hills Girl

Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.