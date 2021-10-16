NANCY DREW – Friday, October 22, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
IN TOO DEEP – On the trail of the Frozen Hearts Killer, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends follow a surprising lead from a podcaster at an annual convention for amateur sleuths – where they also find themselves unraveling ghostly clues about a homicide from the 1950s.READ MORE: Detroit Police Department To Host Drive-Up Candy Stations On Oct. 31 At All Precincts
Also starring Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, and Alex Saxon.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Woman Files Lawsuit Against Walmart, Says Discriminated Against By Managers
Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jesse Stern (#303).
Original airdate 10/22/2021.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Charged In Abduction, Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Farmington Hills Girl
Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.