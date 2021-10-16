DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
A TICKET TO RIDE – While the Legends contemplate how to get to New York City, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) discovers Hoover has train tickets to DC and Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) come up with a plan.
With the help of Gary (Adam Tsekham), Nate (Nick Zano) will have to impersonate Hoover, but he soon learns it is harder being Hoover than he expected.
Since Zari (Tala Ashe) is stuck without the internet, she is forced to take a digital detox and becomes obsessed with figuring out who blew up the Waverider.
Meanwhile, Astra (Olivia Swann) and Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) have stayed behind in Texas and are dealing with the aftermath of Astra’s special spell.
Amy Pemberton also stars.
Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn (#702).
Original airdate 10/20/2021.