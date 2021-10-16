DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
FACING THE DARKNESS — After a frightening encounter leaves Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life hanging in the balance, the team band together to determine their next steps.
Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano and Meg DeLacy also star.
Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen & Robbie Hyne (#211).
Original airdate 10/19/2021.
Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.