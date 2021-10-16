HOWIE MANDEL & FRIENDS: DON’T SNEEZE ON ME – Monday, October 18, 2021, at 8pm on CW50
RETURN TO STAND UP WITH HOWIE MANDEL & FRIENDS –At long last, Howie Mandel and his hilarious friends return to the stand-up stage where they belong, reflecting on life, love, travel… and that whole worldwide pandemic thing.READ MORE: Detroit Police Department To Host Drive-Up Candy Stations On Oct. 31 At All Precincts
In this comedy gala presented for the first time in Los Angeles by Just for Laughs, prepare to laugh your mask off (no, please keep it on), and whatever you do… don’t sneeze on the comics.READ MORE: Metro Detroit Woman Files Lawsuit Against Walmart, Says Discriminated Against By Managers
Hosted by Howie Mandel, the special features a powerhouse stand-up comedy lineup including Sherri Shepherd, Ryan Hamilton, Dulcé Sloan, Danny Jolles, Preacher Lawson, Aaron Weber, Debra DiGiovanni, Natasha Leggero, Robin Tran, and Patton Oswalt.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Charged In Abduction, Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Farmington Hills Girl
Original airdate 10/18/2021.