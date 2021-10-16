WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 9pm on CW50
GUEST APPEARANCE BY AMARA ZARAGOZA (THE CW’S “GOSSIP GIRL”) – We have hungry hamsters, twirling terriers, larcenist lizards, a cat who needs some help on how to land on its feet, and a dog who is having the time of their life in the middle of a fountain.READ MORE: Detroit Police Department To Host Drive-Up Candy Stations On Oct. 31 At All Precincts
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Amara Zaragoza and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson and Noah Matthews (#204).READ MORE: Metro Detroit Woman Files Lawsuit Against Walmart, Says Discriminated Against By Managers
Original airdate 10/23/2021.MORE NEWS: Police: Suspect Charged In Abduction, Sexual Assault Of 9-Year-Old Farmington Hills Girl
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.