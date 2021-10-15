(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,297 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 104 deaths on Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,081,525 and 21,563 deaths as of Oct. 15.
Friday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Wednesday, October 13. Over the two days (Thursday and Friday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,149 per day.
The deaths announced Friday includes 58 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.