(CBS DETROIT) – Halloween in the “D” is back again in 2021, and the city is making it COVID-19 safe.
If you don't have plans for Halloween already, there will be drive-up candy stations at all Detroit Police Department precincts.
But just a reminder, no walk-ups are allowed, masks are required, and costumes are strongly encouraged!
The candy stations will happen on Oct. 31 from 4 to 7 p.m.
Here is a flyer for the precinct locations for the candy stations:
