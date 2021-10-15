  • WWJ-TV

arrest made in panhandler killing, Denez Dupree, Detroit Police Department, fatal shooting, panhandler shot and killed

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department arrested the man accused of killing a panhandler.

Police say the man shot and killed Denez Dupree outside of a gas station located at Dexter and Collingwood.

The incident happened on Oct.  3.

His murder has the community outraged.

Detroit police described the shooting as a “random execution”.

