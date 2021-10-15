(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department arrested the man accused of killing a panhandler.
Police say the man shot and killed Denez Dupree outside of a gas station located at Dexter and Collingwood.
The incident happened on Oct. 3.
His murder has the community outraged.
Detroit police described the shooting as a "random execution".
