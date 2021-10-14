DETROIT (AP) — A Chicago man was charged in Michigan with murder in the disappearance of a 9-month-old girl in 1982, authorities said Thursday.

Isiah Williams is accused of taking the child from her mother during a physical altercation when they lived together in Ohio. Olisa Williams has never been found and is presumed dead.

“A mother should never suffer the loss of her child especially at the hands of her abuser,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Investigators believe Williams killed the girl as an “act of control over her mother,” Nessel said.

Isiah Williams and Denise Frazier-Daniel were married, although he wasn’t Olisa’s biological father, Nessel said.

Williams, 75, has family ties in Michigan, the attorney general said, and investigators believe he took the child to that state from Ohio.

“Williams has told many different stories about Olisa’s whereabouts over the years and has even been held in contempt of court for his failure to provide information,” Nessel said.

It wasn’t immediately known if Williams has an attorney who could comment on the charge, which was filed in Washtenaw County.

Williams is resisting extradition to Michigan while in jail in Chicago, the attorney general’s office said.

