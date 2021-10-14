  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit, Detroit Homes, fake deeds, housing scam, Ramzu Yunus, scam offering free homes

(CBS DETROIT) – The City of Detroit is warning its residents about a housing hoax that offers so-called free homes in the city.

Officials say a man named Ramzu Yunus is behind the false advertising.

READ MORE: Capitol Police Welcome New Emotional Support Dog To The Force

Yunus has people sign a fake deed saying they now own a Detroit home.

READ MORE: Sheriff Sued Over Fatal Shooting Of Man After Dog's Killing

Authorities say the document is not legitimate and people cannot live in vacant homes that are not theirs.

Police also warn that Yunus could be dangerous; just a few weeks ago he was involved in an armed standoff.

MORE NEWS: Man Charged In 1982 Disappearance Of 9-Month-Old Child

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.