Capitol Police Welcome New Emotional Support Dog To The ForceThe January 6 attack took a toll on most Capitol Hill Police officers, but one new recruit is making sure they can end their day with a smile.

Detroit Warns Residents Of Housing Scam Offering Free HomesThe City of Detroit is warning its residents about a housing hoax that offers so-called free homes in the city.

Sheriff Sued Over Fatal Shooting Of Man After Dog's KillingThe family of a man who was fatally shot by a Michigan sheriff's deputy after the officer killed his dog has filed a lawsuit claiming excessive force and other violations.

Man Charged In 1982 Disappearance Of 9-Month-Old ChildA Chicago man was charged in Michigan with murder in the disappearance of a 9-month-old girl in 1982, authorities said Thursday.

For First Time In A Decade, Domino's Same-Store Sales SlipDomino's, a company seemingly tailormade for a pandemic, has not been spared from a phenomenon plaguing almost every employer this summer: A severe shortage of workers.

Wayne State Latin-American Center Celebrates 50 Years, One Of The Oldest Of Its Kind In The CountryWayne State University is celebrating 50 years of it’s Latin-American History Center. The unique program is one of the oldest in the Country and was birthed from the civil rights movement. After 5 decades the center is going strong and encourages students of all diverse backgrounds to live up to their fullest potential.