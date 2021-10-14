(CBS DETROIT) – The January 6 attack took a toll on most Capitol Hill Police officers, but one new recruit is making sure they can end their day with a smile.
Meet Lila, the three-year-old black lab who is sniffing out those who need a friend, including capitol police officers Jeff Albanese and Caroline Edwards.READ MORE: Detroit Warns Residents Of Housing Scam Offering Free Homes
Edwards was among officers overrun by rioters.READ MORE: Sheriff Sued Over Fatal Shooting Of Man After Dog's Killing
Even though these officers are part of the peer support program, they say sometimes all they need is Lila.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In 1982 Disappearance Of 9-Month-Old Child
© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.