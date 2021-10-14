  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The January 6 attack took a toll on most Capitol Hill Police officers, but one new recruit is making sure they can end their day with a smile.

Meet Lila, the three-year-old black lab who is sniffing out those who need a friend, including capitol police officers Jeff Albanese and Caroline Edwards.

Edwards was among officers overrun by rioters.

Even though these officers are part of the peer support program, they say sometimes all they need is Lila.

