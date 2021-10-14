4 Years In Prison For Man Whose Son Took Explosive To SchoolA man whose son accidentally detonated a homemade explosive at a school in western Michigan was sentenced on Wednesday, Oct. 13, to four years in prison.

Ex-Music Professor Expected To Plead Guilty To Sex ChargesA former University of Michigan violin professor is expected to plead guilty to charges that he transported a female minor across state lines for sex, according to federal court records.

2nd Driver Killed By Air Bag Inflator From Tennessee's ARCA second person has been killed by an exploding air bag inflator made by a Tennessee company that has been under investigation by a federal agency for more than six years without any resolution.

Ex-Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee Dies; Was In Congress 36 YearsFormer Michigan Rep. Dale Kildee, who represented his hometown of Flint and the surrounding area in Congress for 36 years, died Wednesday. He was 92.

U.S. To Reopen Land Borders For Fully Vaccinated TravelersMichiganders could soon see more Canadian tourists as border restrictions ease up.

Bottled Water, Other Resources Available For Benton Harbor Residents Amid Water CrisisIn Benton Harbor, free water bottles are being given out to residents while work is being done to reduce lead exposure in the city’s water.