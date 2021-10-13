(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,671 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 110 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 1,073,228 and 21,459 deaths as of Oct. 13.READ MORE: New Partnership Between WCCCD, Detroit Police Department Offers New Career Opportunities For High Schoolers
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, October 11. Over the two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,335 per day.
The deaths announced Wednesday includes 58 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.READ MORE: Large African Cat Escapes Owner, Prowls Royal Oak
Data is now being updated on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
In the state, as of September 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.MORE NEWS: 4 Charged In Death Of Man At Detroit-Area Mall In 2014
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated Tuesday and Friday with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.