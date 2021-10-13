Michigan Reports 8,671 New COVID-19 Cases, 110 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

New Partnership Between WCCCD, Detroit Police Department Offers New Career Opportunities For High SchoolersA new dual enrollment partnership between Wayne County Community College District and the Detroit Police Department will create three new routes for high school students to jumpstart a career in law enforcement, and to achieve a range of advanced degrees and certificates. The program and a new training center were announced today, Wednesday, October 13, by Detroit Police Chief James E. White and WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery.

Large African Cat Escapes Owner, Prowls Royal OakA large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner.

4 Charged In Death Of Man At Detroit-Area Mall In 2014Four people were charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, nearly eight years after the death of a Black man who was pinned to the floor by security guards at a Detroit-area shopping mall.

US Regulators Seek Answers From Tesla Over Lack Of RecallU.S. safety investigators want to know why Tesla didn't file recall documents when it updated Autopilot software to better identify parked emergency vehicles, escalating a simmering clash between the automaker and regulators.

Fugitive Team Involved In Shooting In Western MichiganA state police squad that searches for fugitives was involved in a shooting Wednesday in western Michigan, authorities said.