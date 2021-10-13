General Motors is extending its production halt on the Chevy Bolt by an additional two weeks.
This means Orion Assembly in Lake Orian will be down through almost the end of October.
GM halted the production of the Chevy Bolt in August after it expanded its LG battery recall for fire risks.
LG has agreed to reimburse GM billions due to the battery issue.
